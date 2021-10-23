Search

23/10/2021

Someone in Donegal has won €50,000 this week - was it you?

Lucky winner purchased prize bond in 2020

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

This week's Prize Bond Star Prize of €50,000 goes to lucky Prize Bond number ATO 066818 which is held in County Donegal. 

The lucky bond was purchased in 2020. 

There were over 4,190 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €273,000.

In addition to a €250,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of March, June, September and December, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week.  All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at www.StateSavings.ie, by telephone to callsave 1850 30 50 60 or at your local Post Office.  Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at www.StateSavings.ie. The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.

