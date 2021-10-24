Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, October 24, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of Pat McDwyer, Drimnaherk, Mountcharles, Co Donegal.

Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquiries to John McGowan Funeral Directors on 087 270 6699.

House private.

The death has occurred of William James Gallagher, Tully, Ballyheerin, Fanad, Donegal



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Milford.

Predeceased by his wife Betty.

Sadly missed by his daughters Elizabeth McGinley (Milford), Barbara Wasson (Churchill) and son James (Fanad).

Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Henry McGinley and Matthew Wasson, daughter-in-law Margaret, his eight grandchildren, his eight great grandchildren, his extended family, neighbours and all his friends.

His remains will repose at the residence of his son James (Tully, Ballyheerin, Fanad) from 5pm today Saturday, October 23.

Removal leaving from there at 1.15 pm on Monday 25th arriving at Christ the Redeemer Church Rossnakill for 2pm Funeral Service.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

The wake and funeral is for family, neighbours and close friends only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, care of any family member.

The death has occurred of Liam Doyle, Foxrock, Dublin / Carrigart, Donegal, October 21 October 2021 (peacefully) at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

A proud Mayo man, Chairman of R.S. Group and long-time member of Castle Golf Club. Very much loved by his children Fiona, Deirdre, Aine and Cormac and his wife Ina, sons-in-law Craig, Mark and Brian, daughter-in-law Mia. An only brother to seven sisters, Liam will be sadly missed (particularly for his wit) by his grandchildren Kate, Alice, Ava, Luke, Harry, Will, Maggie, Charlie, Jonnie, Cal, Molly, Hannah and Jack, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Many thanks to all of his carers, particularly Nina.

May God Rest his Soul.

Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally on Monday, October 25, at 10am the Mass may be viewed at the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/balally

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul https://www.svp.ie/home.aspx

The death has occured peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bríd Byrne, née Boyle, Cashel, Glencolmcille and formerly of Glenahilt, Burtonport.



Her remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara from 6pm - 7pm on Friday, October 22.



Her remains will repose at her late residence, Cashel, Glencolmcille, on Saturday, October 23 from 11am - 10pm



Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 24, at 12pm at St Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The Funeral Mass will be streamlined by Margaret Rose Cunningham via her Facebook Page.

The death has taken place peacefully at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Ann E Doherty (Newman) (née Cassidy) of Carndonagh, and formerly of Blacklion, Co Cavan.

Dearly beloved wife of the late John Doherty (N) Mother to Breda, Seamus Thomas, Anne, Seán and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her sons in law Greg and Bern and daughters in law Debbie, Mary, Maripi and loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Reposing at her home in Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

Mass at 11am on Sunday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh with interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Mass can be Viewed on https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/parish-of-carndonagh-donegal

