Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, October 24, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of Annamaire Moohan, Drumbarron, Frosses, Co Donegal.

Peacefully at her home

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

House strictly private.

All enquiries to John Mcgowan funeral directors on 0872706699.

The death has occurred of Jim McLaughlin, (Formerly Drumoghill, Termon) The Cottages, Churchill, Donegal.



Peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by his family members. Predeceased by his seven brothers & four sisters. Deeply regretted by his sisters Ann (Drumoghill, Termon), Sir Gerald (Ballyshannon), Frances (Glasgow).

Fondly remembered by his nieces & nephews, extended family, good neighbours and many friends.

Jim's remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm this evening. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning for Mass at 12 noon in St Colmcille's Church Glendowan. Followed by interment in Gartan Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill.

For anyone who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, can leave a personal message of condolences on Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Gallagher, 28 Daly Terrace, Letterkenny, Donegal.



Peacefully, in Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted mother to son Kevin. Cherished Aunt to nephews Anthony and Martin. Fondly remembered by her daughter in-law Delores, grandchildren Sinead and Julie and her six great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rosaleen's remains will be reposing in the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, between 6 & 8pm tomorrow evening (Sunday) for anyone wishing to pay respects. Social Distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

Funeral Mass in St. Eunan's Cathedral at 11am Monday, followed by burial in Conwall Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

For anyone who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, can leave a personal message of condolences on Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Pat McDwyer, Drimnaherk, Mountcharles, Co Donegal.

Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquiries to John McGowan Funeral Directors on 087 270 6699.

House private.

The death has occurred of William James Gallagher, Tully, Ballyheerin, Fanad, Donegal



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Milford.

Predeceased by his wife Betty.

Sadly missed by his daughters Elizabeth McGinley (Milford), Barbara Wasson (Churchill) and son James (Fanad).

Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Henry McGinley and Matthew Wasson, daughter-in-law Margaret, his eight grandchildren, his eight great grandchildren, his extended family, neighbours and all his friends.

His remains will repose at the residence of his son James (Tully, Ballyheerin, Fanad) from 5pm today Saturday, October 23.

Removal leaving from there at 1.15 pm on Monday 25th arriving at Christ the Redeemer Church Rossnakill for 2pm Funeral Service.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

The wake and funeral is for family, neighbours and close friends only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, care of any family member.

The death has occurred of Liam Doyle, Foxrock, Dublin / Carrigart, Donegal, October 21 October 2021 (peacefully) at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

A proud Mayo man, Chairman of R.S. Group and long-time member of Castle Golf Club. Very much loved by his children Fiona, Deirdre, Aine and Cormac and his wife Ina, sons-in-law Craig, Mark and Brian, daughter-in-law Mia. An only brother to seven sisters, Liam will be sadly missed (particularly for his wit) by his grandchildren Kate, Alice, Ava, Luke, Harry, Will, Maggie, Charlie, Jonnie, Cal, Molly, Hannah and Jack, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Many thanks to all of his carers, particularly Nina.

May God Rest his Soul.

Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally on Monday, October 25, at 10am the Mass may be viewed at the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/balally

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul https://www.svp.ie/home.aspx

