Weather forecast - Sunday morning, October 24
Today's weather will be sunny spells and scattered heavy showers, especially closer to the Atlantic.
These will where they will merge into some longer spells of rain.
➡️ Sunday Morning's Forecast⬅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 23, 2021
There will be a bright & breezy start to the day with sunny spells & scattered showers ️
Some showers will be heavy, with a possible thunderstorm in the west⚡️
Moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4
It will also be rather breezy in moderate to fresh southwest winds.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.
