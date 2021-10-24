Covid-19 update - Sunday, October 24, 2021
As of 1pm today (Sunday, October 24, 2021) there have been 1,725 positive covid-19 cases confirmed, according to the Department of Health.
There are 473 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 97 of those in intensive care (ICU).
The @hpscireland has today been notified of 1,725 confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) October 24, 2021
As of 8am today, 473 #COVID19 patients are hospitalised, of which 97 are in ICU.
