Donegal drivers has the lowest number of penalty points in the country

Donegal drivers have the lowest number of penalty points in the country according to a county-by-county survey carried out by Independent.ie.
Almost half a million drivers have penalty points on their licence for speeding, with motorists in Wexford and Wicklow being the most likely to have penalty points while Donegal has the lowest rate in the country.
It comes as gardaí have begun cracking down on speeding and driving offences on rural roads to reduce traffic deaths in the coming months.
