Body found after search near Ballyshannon

Gardaí say they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the body of a woman near Ballyshannon at the weekend.
In a statement they said: ”Gardaí in Donegal are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the body of a woman from Lough Columkille, Ballyshannon, on Sunday 24th October 2021. The body of the deceased has been removed to Sligo General Hospital where a post mortem will take place."
A large-scale search took place over the Sunday afternoon, including the Coast Guard helicopter and other emergency services after a person was reported missing on Saturday.
A number of civilians were also involved in the Sunday search, who were led out by local gardai from the Breesy Centre at Cashelard.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.