Daniel's former home to be bought by former Mary and her family

A stunning mansion which was built by country music legend Daniel O’Donnell in is in the process of being sold to Irish tech millionaire Trevor Parsons and his beautiful wife Lisa who is originally from Dungloe, according to Extra.ie.
The eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom home on Cruit Island was named after one of Daniel's songs My Donegal Shore. The home has terraced lawns and gardens, decking, barbecue areas, a wooden summer house and a triple garage on site.
Lisa née McKelvey is a former news reporter for Highland Radio and RTÉ. Lisa loves to come home to Donegal and visit family, relations and friends. It is hoped that a new family home will see the family return home as often as possible.
