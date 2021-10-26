Superb line up for 2021 Allingham Festival

The 2021 Allingham Festival will bring a programme of live and on-line events to Ballyshannon’s Abbey Centre from November 3-7 - and there’s a great line-up.

“We’re proud to include live events in this year’s programme,” says Festival Chair Conor Carney. “To be on the safe side, we’re limiting the ticket sales to 60% of the seats in the theatres, but those audiences will be able to enjoy the live performances that we’ve missed for a year and a half.

“We’re also going to hold the popular Gather Again open-mic event on Sunday morning, including the PJ Drummond Recitation Competition. We’ll miss the friendly atmosphere of The Thatch this year, but we’ll recapture the spirit of Gather Again in the Abbey Theatre.”

Festival highlights will include:

Acclaimed actor Stephen Rea in conversation with RTE’s Sean Rocks

“Our Changing Ireland – Do Hope and History Rhyme?” – the Allingham Lecture, by veteran journalist Tommie Gorman.

“Indigestion,” an evening of comedy with Seamus O’Rourke.

“Nets of Wonder”, a blended performance of readings, music and art by popular Sunday Miscellany contributor Olive Travers, with Eamon Travers and Barry Britton.

A concert by the Whileaways. “Instinctive harmonies, captivating lyrics and subtle accompaniment mark The Whileaways' sound, which has been described as 'perfected simplicity'” (Irish Echo, USA).

Biographer and editor Frank Shovlin, author of The Collected Letters of John McGahern.

Festival plans also include a History Hedge School led by History Ireland Editor Tommy Graham, and art exhibitions featuring work by Barry Britton and by Catherine McGagh.

There will also be a children’s Art Workshop led by Christine Fox, book launches by regional authors Mary Turley-McGrath and Brian Cahill, and readings from Loughshore Lines by the Fermanagh Writers’ Group, and from Voices from Direct Provision by the Abolish Direct Provision Campaign.

In addition, there will be a Sunday evening concert at St Anne’s Church.

On-line events will include the Children’s Art and Writing Awards, a Path to Publication Workshop led by Lepus Print publishers Brian Leyden and Mary Branley, a reading by Lepus authors, and the annual Poetry and Flash Fiction Awards led by writer-judges Afric McGlinchey and Nuala O’Connor.

Prospective audience members for all festival events, live and on-line, can reserve tickets through the Festival website www.allinghamfestival.com.

Funding for the 2021 Allingham Festival is provided by The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media; by Donegal County Council, Donegal Arts Office and Donegal ETB; by Colmcille1500; by Creative Ireland; and by Brian McMullin Solicitors, the AIB, the Sandhouse Hotel, and a grant from RTE Supporting the Arts.