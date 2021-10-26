57 patients waiting on beds this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital

A worrying 57 admitted patients were waiting on beds this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital.
18 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 39 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
And if you include the 29 that are waiting on beds at Sligo University Hospital, the beds crisis at hospitals in the region is again clearly one of the most pressing issues in the region at present.
Nationally, 477 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 376 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 101 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
