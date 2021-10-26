The think before you flush this Halloween

The Think Before You Flush Campaign, operated by Clean Coasts in partnership with Irish Water, is urging the people of Donegal to stop flushing wipes down the toilet.

Wet wipes are often used to clean make up off people's faces and there is sure to be plenty of that this Halloween.

Do you Think Before You Flush? Take a look at this video from @CleanCoasts on why it is so important to only ever flush the 3 Ps (Pee, Poo & Paper) down the toilet. #ThinkBeforeUFlush https://t.co/qbNSyHdJEf — Irish Water (@IrishWater) October 15, 2021

When flushed, wet wipes can cause blockages in the sewer pipes at your home or in the public wastewater network. Wet wipes can also cause blockages at pumping stations and can clog screens at wastewater treatment plants. Unlike toilet paper, which disintegrates quickly when flushed, the synthetic materials in items like wet wipes, cotton buds, sanitary products and even dental floss makes them very strong leading to blockages and overflows that can harm our beaches, seas and marine life.

The public are being asked to 'Think Before You Flush' as a recent survey reveals that almost a million adults living in Ireland regularly flush wet wipes and other sanitary items down the toilet. Find out more at https://t.co/SkaKrVJOrV. pic.twitter.com/4rTcpcb2kz — Irish Water (@IrishWater) August 19, 2021

Speaking about the campaign, Coastal Communities Manager, Clean Coasts, Sinead McCoy, said: “This Halloween we are urging the public to always Think Before You Flush and throw any wipes used for removing scary make up in the bin to avoid frightening fatbergs! The Think Before You Flush campaign aims to increases education and awareness about sewage related litter, enabling people to realise the consequence of their simple bathroom routine, and letting them know that small changes can prevent items like cotton bud sticks and wet wipes washing up on Ireland’s spectacular beaches.”

Irish Water's Tom Cuddy said: “In 2021 we found out that 1 in 4 people living in Ireland were still regularly flushing the wrong things down the toilet - that’s almost a million people. The impacts of flushing the wrong things down the toilet are very real in our day to day lives, as we are still removing thousands of sewer blockages from our network every month."

Removing blockages can be a nasty job; sometimes workers have to enter sewers to remove blockages with shovels. Some blockages can be removed with jetting and suction equipment. I’ve seen pump blockages that workers have had to literally clear by hand in order to get the pumps up and running again in a race against time to avoid sewage overflows to the environment, onto local beaches or into rivers and streams.

“Our message is simple, only the 3 Ps, pee, poo and paper should be flushed down the toilet. All other items including wet wipes and other sanitary products should go in the bin even if they are labelled as flushable. We all have a role to play in protecting our beaches, seas and marine life. A small change in our flushing behaviour can make a big difference - put wipes, dental floss and even hair in the bin and not down the toilet to help us avoid frightening blockages this Halloween.”