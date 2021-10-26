Garda appeal for information after tyres slashed on van and car in Letterkenny

File Photo
Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in the area of Gleann Eadan, Letterkenny between Wednesday, October 20 at 11pm and Thursday, October 21 at 8am.
Two vehicles, a van and a car both of which were parked at the same address were damaged between those times. The
car had been keyed on both sides and a rear tyre had been slashed. Both rear tyres of the van were slashed.
Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have any information in relation to this incident to contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.
