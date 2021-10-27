Your Inish Times for all the peninsula's news and sport

Inish Times, Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Maidin mhaith.
This week's Inish Times is now available in local shops and online at: https://epaper.donegallive.ie.
Read all of the peninsula's stories that matter.
Urgent meeting sought with HSE over day centre closures
Crana College prize givings
St Patrick's Girls School Hallowe'en Hooley
Aileach and Greencastle meet in Premier Division
History makers ... Inishowen RFC, and much, much more.
Keep in touch Inishowen.
The Jigsaw youth mental health service has experienced a 42% increase in the demand for its services
Donegal County Council says it would have to go through a due diligence process before it could take legal action against suppliers of defective blocks
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.