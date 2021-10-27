Post mortem will dictate course of investigation

Ballyshannon Gardai say that investigations are ongoing
Gardaí in Ballyshannon are investigating all the circumstances in relation to the discovery of a body of a man at a residential property in Ballyshannon yesterday afternoon.
Gardaí attended the scene which is currently preserved at this time.
A post mortem will be conducted in due course which will determine the course of the investigation.
Investigations are ongoing, they say.
