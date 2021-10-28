Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, October 28, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Michael Doherty, Kilmacrennan

- Bertha Christie, Belfast and late of Raphoe

- Bobby O'Shea, Laghey

- Sean Murrin, Glencolmcille

- Peggy Sharkey, Annagry

- Mary Friel, Bohillion, Burt

- Ann Waughman, Donegal Town

- Shaun McDaid, Letterkenny

- Finbar Gallagher, Letterkenny

- Jennifer Greene, Ballyshannon

- Bella Doherty, Bunbeg

Michael Doherty, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Michael Doherty, The Grove, Kilmacrennan. Peacefully, in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by his father Billy (January 2019). Deeply regretted by mother Sheila. Devoted husband to wife Jifke and much loved father to sons Barry & wife Fiona (Kilmacrennan), Gareth & wife Frances (Carrigart), Keelan & wife Joanne (Letterkenny) and daughter Lauren (Kilmacrennan).

Always remembered by his grandchildren, extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Michael's remains will repose at his late residence from 3pm today Thursday.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning for Mass at 11am in St. Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/Kilmacrennan.Parish.Co.Donegal/.

The wake, funeral and burial will be private to family, neighbours and close friends only.

Anyone who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, can leave a personal message of condolence on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Family flowers only, Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Mater Foundation care of any family member.

Elizabeth (Bertha) Christie Belfast and formerly Raphoe



The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Bertha Christie (née McAuley), 13 Glentoye, Jordanstown, Belfast and formerly of Drumbeg, Raphoe.

Survived by her sister Evelyn Grier, Vancouver, Canada. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and wider family circle.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday in St Patrick's Church of Ireland, 120a Circular Road, Jordanstown, Newtonabbey, Belfast, BT37ORN at 10 am followed by cremation in Lakelands crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at approximately 2pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Northern Ireland Hospice and the Marie Curie Foundation care of Terence McClintock Funeral Director. Donations may also be posted to Terence McClintock at: Ballyboe, Convoy, Lifford, Co Donegal F92WF54.

Bobby O'Shea, Laghey

The death has occurred of Bobby O'Shea, Station House, Bridgetown, Laghey.

Sadly missed by his wife, Mary, his daughters, Julie, Lola and Sheena, his son Patrick and extended family members.

Reposing at his residence. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to arrive at St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House strictly private, please.

Anyone wishing to offer their support to the family, can do so along the route to the church on Saturday morning, via Bridgetown, as the funeral cortege passes by. Please be mindful of social distancing, as per current government regulations in relation to Covid 19.

Bobby's Funeral Mass can be streamed live on: www.churchservices.tv/ballintra.

Sean Murrin, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille



The death has occurred peacefully at Killybegs Community Hospital of Sean Murrin, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Malinbeg, Glencolmcille.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am at St Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.

Peggy Sharkey (née Diver), Bunaman, Annagry

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Sharkey, Bunaman Annagry, and formerly of The Gate House Crolly.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony Janie, daughters Mary Theresa and Sadie, sons Paddy and Tony Martin, daughters-in-law Joanna and Bridie, son-in-law Packie, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family & friends.

Wake in the family home from 11am on Thursday. Rosary both nights at 8pm. House private from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Saturday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

Mary Friel (née Campbell), Bohillion, Burt



The death has occurred at Buncrana Community Hospital of Mary Friel (nee Campbell), Bohillion, Burt.

Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Rose, Hannah, Helen, Siobhan, John, William and Barry and dear sister of Francis and Ella. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister, brother, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

The wake is strictly private to family only please.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11.00am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Ann Waughman, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Ann Waughman (née McGinley), 1 St Joseph’s Avenue, Donegal Town.

Predeceased by her husband, Reg and deeply regretted by her son, John, sister, Helen, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her home from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday.

Removal to St Agatha’s Church, Clar on Thursday morning at 10.15am for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Ardara cemetery.

Funeral service can be viewed on MCN Media St Agatha’s Church, Clar.

Shaun McDaid, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Shaun McDaid, 8 McNeely Villas, Old Town, Letterkenny.

His remains will are reposing at his late residence. House Private to family and neighbours only please.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to the family plot in New Leck Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Finbar Gallagher, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital on of Finbar Gallagher, 6 Orchard Grove, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Interment afterwards in St Columba’s Church Cemetery, Drumoghill.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Wake private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Jennifer Greene, Cashelard, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Jennifer Greene, nee Hamilton, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Killybegs, Co Donegal.

Dearly beloved wife to Michael and loving mother to her sons Colton and Sebastian. Beloved daughter of Mary and late William Hamilton. Sadly missed by her brothers Allen, Adrian and predeceased Michael and by all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose on Wednesday from 6pm until 8pm at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, Ballyshannon, F94 ED21, with removal afterwards to her residence.

Funeral on Friday morning, going to St Mary's Church, Cashelard, for 11am Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family and close friends.

The Mass will be live on John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/John-McGee-Sons-Funeral-Directors-and-Funeral-Home-147502300799015

Bella Doherty, Bunbeg

The death has taken place in The Mater Hospital, Dublin, of Bella Doherty (Roarty), Knockastolar, Gweedore. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Roseleen and Margaret, sons Cathal and Seimí, brothers Hughie and Martin, cherished grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Her remains are repose at the family home. Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg, on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the new graveyard, Annagry. Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.