Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, October 28, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Patterson, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Mary Patterson, Mary, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton, October 27 2021, peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by her loving family Martin, Brieg, Bryan and Roseleen, son in law Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Michael and Alfie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Willie and son Liam.

Remains will repose at her home from 5pm today, Thursday, October 28. Neighbours and friends welcome. Requiem Mass on Saturday, October 30, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary on Thursday and Friday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Michael Doherty, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Michael Doherty, The Grove, Kilmacrennan. Peacefully, in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by his father Billy (January 2019). Deeply regretted by mother Sheila. Devoted husband to wife Jifke and much loved father to sons Barry & wife Fiona (Kilmacrennan), Gareth & wife Frances (Carrigart), Keelan & wife Joanne (Letterkenny) and daughter Lauren (Kilmacrennan).

Always remembered by his grandchildren, extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Michael's remains will repose at his late residence from 3pm today Thursday.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning for Mass at 11am in St. Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/Kilmacrennan.Parish.Co.Donegal/.

The wake, funeral and burial will be private to family, neighbours and close friends only.

Anyone who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, can leave a personal message of condolence on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Family flowers only, Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Mater Foundation care of any family member.

Bobby O'Shea, Laghey

The death has occurred of Bobby O'Shea, Station House, Bridgetown, Laghey.

Sadly missed by his wife, Mary, his daughters, Julie, Lola and Sheena, his son Patrick and extended family members.

Reposing at his residence. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to arrive at St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House strictly private, please.

Anyone wishing to offer their support to the family, can do so along the route to the church on Saturday morning, via Bridgetown, as the funeral cortege passes by. Please be mindful of social distancing, as per current government regulations in relation to Covid-19.

Bobby's Funeral Mass can be streamed live on: www.churchservices.tv/ballintra.

Sean Murrin, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille



The death has occurred peacefully at Killybegs Community Hospital of Sean Murrin, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Malinbeg, Glencolmcille.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am at St Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.

Peggy Sharkey (née Diver), Bunaman, Annagry

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Sharkey, Bunaman Annagry, and formerly of The Gate House Crolly.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony Janie, daughters Mary Theresa and Sadie, sons Paddy and Tony Martin, daughters-in-law Joanna and Bridie, son-in-law Packie, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Wake in the family home from 11am on Thursday. Rosary both nights at 8pm. House private from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Saturday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

Jennifer Greene, Cashelard, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Jennifer Greene, nee Hamilton, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Killybegs, Co Donegal.

Dearly beloved wife to Michael and loving mother to her sons Colton and Sebastian. Beloved daughter of Mary and late William Hamilton. Sadly missed by her brothers Allen, Adrian and predeceased Michael and by all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose on Wednesday from 6pm until 8pm at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, Ballyshannon, F94 ED21, with removal afterwards to her residence.

Funeral on Friday morning, going to St Mary's Church, Cashelard, for 11am Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family and close friends.

The Mass will be live on John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/John-McGee-Sons-Funeral-Directors-and-Funeral-Home-147502300799015

