First meeting of Comhairle Paróiste Chill Chartha (Kilcar Parish Council)

The first meeting of the newly elected Kilcar Parish Council takes place this coming Monday, November 1, at 7.30pm in Áislann Chill Chartha.
The officers on the Parish Council will be elected at this meeting and the following subcommittees will be set up:
Tourism Committee; Infrastructure Committee;
Tidy Towns Committee;
Coiste Cultúrtha Chill Chartha (Kilcar Cultural Committee);
Finance Subcommittee and Kilcar Heritage Committee.
Other subcommittees may also be established.
