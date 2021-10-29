Search

29/10/2021

Minister urges pet owners to keep animals indoors over Haloween

Minister urges pet owners to keep animals indoors over Haloween

Haloween can be fun but pets and animals can be frightened by it

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A government Minister has advised pet owners to keep animals indoors over the Haloween period.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine Pippa Hackett says that animal welfare is a prime concern around Halloween and she is urging people to be conscious of the distress caused by flashing lights and loud noises. 

“Firecrackers and bangers are very disturbing for dogs, cats, horses, donkeys and other animals,” she said.

“I would advise pet owners to keep their animals indoors where possible. As animal owners, we are duty-bound to keep animals in an environment that does not threaten their welfare, in accordance with the Animal Health and Welfare Act of 2013.” 

The Minister acknowledged that Halloween puts huge pressure on veterinary clinics and animal rescue centres and organisations.

“Funding for animal welfare organisations has doubled since the Green Party entered Government, in keeping with the commitment made in the Programme for Government.

“Furthermore, my department published a new Animal Health and Welfare Strategy, acknowledging that good animal welfare can be best assured where people understand an animal’s physical, behavioural and nutritional needs. The strategy also commits to the establishment of an independently chaired Advisory Council on Companion Animal Welfare, which is more good news for our smaller animals.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media