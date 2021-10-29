HIGHEST IN COUNTRY: INMO says that 59 patients were waiting on trolley beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning

This Friday morning, 59 admitted patients were waiting on beds at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), while another 22 admitted patients were located at Sligo University Hospital (SUH), which serves the population of south Donegal.

The figure is the highest of all acute hospitals in the country today, with Galway University Hospital the next highest with 46 patients.

The INMO Trolley Watch figure stated that 19 patients were waiting in the emergency department of LUH, while 40 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The LUH figure the previous day stood at 50 and the day before that 57 patients were waiting on hospital beds, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

LUH had 243 admitted patients on trolley beds, over the course of the last week, Donegal TD, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said.

The figures referenced by the TD are issued on a daily basis by the INMO, but the HSE’s own, Trolleygar daily report calculates a different and lower number, awaiting admissions.

In both cases the trolley bed spread takes place between the emergency department and other wards.

The Trolleygar numbers calculated by the HSE do not include patients being cared for in what they deem to be “escalation spaces”, or those that have “beds on wards.”

Deputy McLaughlin said:

"Every day, we are hearing from families across Donegal about their experience with the emergency department at Letterkenny University Hospital. We are also hearing from the nurses and doctors who are yet again working in impossible conditions.

“This crisis is not just about the lack of beds, nurses and doctors at the hospital. It is also about cancelled hospital appointments and procedures and a growing hospital waiting list,” the Donegal Deputy said.

Deputy MacLochlainn also appealed for Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to see the scale of the crisis for himself, a request which he says has been rejected previously.

Saolta University Health Care Group, who operate seven hospitals along the western seaboard, including LUH and SUH, explained that Covid-19 patients in all their hospitals had more than doubled since the beginning of the month:

“The hospital (group) acknowledges that delays for patients waiting to be admitted from the ED are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.”



Appalling

Donegal Municipal District Cllr Micheál Naughton (Fianna Fail) said that the figures were appalling and this was even before the anticipated bed numbers increasing over the winter period.

He also said there appeared to be a communications deficit between those who operate the hospitals and the general public.

He said: “This is a very big concern as are the number of people that have had appointments deferred at the same hospitals. We do have Covid, but these numbers being so high at this time of the year is striking. I think that a big discussion is needed with the hospital managers about what is going on.”

More staff had been taken on board, the public had been led to believe, but he wanted to see comparisons with staff levels at both hospitals in 2019, compared to now.

“What was the situation at these hospitals in 2019 before Covid? What staff numbers are there now compared to 2019?” he asked.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Independent) said the figures were shocking.

“This is just a scandal. It is totally unacceptable and it’s not the staff. It’s not the people on the ground. They are just tormented.

“I don’t know what is going wrong at all with the HSE.

“The nurses and other people who are at the coal face are putting up with so much.

“What is management doing, where are they going, what are they doing? There is not enough staff, they are obviously not paying staff properly. This is why an awful lot of them are heading away to get work somewhere else. They well know that they are going to get far better respect and pay and not be overworked. It’s just awful.”