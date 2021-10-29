Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, October 28, 2021

- The following deaths have taken place:

Steve Dunworth, Ramelton

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Steve Dunworth Bridge Street, Ramelton and Croom, Co Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Geraldine, sons Anthony, Stella, Peter and Trevor, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Hannah, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at his home from 6pm, Friday, October 28. Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 31, at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors. Those who wish, may leave a message of condolence for the family in the section below.

Danny Quinn, London and Convoy

The death has taken place in London of Danny Quinn formerly of Demence, Convoy.

He will be sadly missed by his wife June, daughter Claire, son Daniel, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Also his brother Edward Quinn Convoy, and his sister Ann Tapscott Convoy.

His loss will be greatly felt by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass to take place in England at a later date followed by cremation. Enquiries to Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Kathleen Gallagher, Termon

The peaceful death has occurred at University Hospital Galway of Kathleen Gallagher, Currin, Termon.

Kathleen's remains will be reposing at her late residence from 12 noon, Friday, October 29.

Funeral to St Columbus Church, Termon on Sunday, October 31 for 11am mass, followed by internment to adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen's funeral mass can be viewed on St Columbus Church Facebook page.

Margaret Anne McGinley, Annagry



The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Margaret Anne McGinley Calhame, Annagry.

Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Patrick, Mary, Eileen, Breid, Frankie and John, all her nieces and nephews, her many good friends and neighbours.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 11am Friday. House private from 9pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Down Syndrome Association, care of any family member or Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Barney Fitzgerald, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred at Beaumount Hospital, Dublin of Barney Fitzgerald, 12 Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny.

Former member of Richard Fitzgerald Ceili Band, Bundoran.

Barney's remains are reposing at his home.

Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Funeral from there on Saturday, October 30 going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed live on www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St Vincent De Paul c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny

Mary Patterson, Ramelton

The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Mary Patterson, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton. Deeply regretted by her loving family Martin, Brieg, Bryan and Roseleen, son in law Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Michael and Alfie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Willie and son Liam.

Remains reposing at her home. Neighbours and friends welcome. Requiem Mass on Saturday, October 30, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary on Thursday and Friday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Michael Doherty, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Michael Doherty, The Grove, Kilmacrennan. Peacefully, in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by his father Billy (January 2019). Deeply regretted by mother Sheila. Devoted husband to wife Jifke and much loved father to sons Barry & wife Fiona (Kilmacrennan), Gareth and wife Frances (Carrigart), Keelan & wife Joanne (Letterkenny) and daughter Lauren (Kilmacrennan).

Always remembered by his grandchildren, extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Michael's remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning for Mass at 11am in St. Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/Kilmacrennan.Parish.Co.Donegal/.

The wake, funeral and burial will be private to family, neighbours and close friends only.

Anyone who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, can leave a personal message of condolence on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Family flowers only, Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Mater Foundation care of any family member.

Bobby O'Shea, Laghey

The death has occurred of Bobby O'Shea, Station House, Bridgetown, Laghey.

Sadly missed by his wife, Mary, his daughters, Julie, Lola and Sheena, his son Patrick and extended family members.

Reposing at his residence. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to arrive at St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House strictly private, please.

Anyone wishing to offer their support to the family, can do so along the route to the church on Saturday morning, via Bridgetown, as the funeral cortege passes by. Please be mindful of social distancing, as per current government regulations in relation to Covid-19.

Bobby's funeral Mass can be streamed live on: www.churchservices.tv/ballintra.

Peggy Sharkey (née Diver), Bunaman, Annagry

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Sharkey, Bunaman Annagry, and formerly of The Gate House Crolly.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony Janie, daughters Mary Theresa and Sadie, sons Paddy and Tony Martin, daughters-in-law Joanna and Bridie, son-in-law Packie, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Wake in the family home from 11am on Thursday. Rosary both nights at 8pm. House private from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Saturday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

