Have you had your Covid-19 vaccination yet? Walk-in clinic operating in Donegal this weekend

Anyone in Donegal who has not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine is being strongly encouraged to do so.

People can register online to get at appointment at a vaccination centre, or get a vaccine without an appointment during designated times on a walk-in basis.

The walk-in vaccination clinic in Donegal will operate this weekend as follows:

Community Assessment Hub

Kilmacrennan Road

Letterkenny

Co Donegal

F92 NP23

Walk-in vaccination

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open on:

Saturday, October 30, 10.15 to 4.30pm

Sunday, October 31, 10.15 to 4.30pm

Walk-in clinics are open for people aged 12 and older. Children aged 12 to 15 must attend with their parent or guardian.

Please note that no booster dose will be available at walk-in clinics.

Anyone who has had a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and does not want a second dose of AstraZeneca, can choose to get an mRNA vaccine as the second dose instead.

Important information for anyone attending a walk-in clinic is available here