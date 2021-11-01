Met Éireann forecast a wet and blustery day

It will continue to be wet and windy this Monday morning. However, Met Éireann is forecasting that the rain will clear to blustery scattered showers by the afternoon.
Rain will clear Ulster & north Leinster this morning. ️ Sunny spells and scattered heavy showers will follow for the rest of the day.☔️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 1, 2021
Cool with highs of 9 to 11 degrees.
Brisk westerly winds will moderate later pic.twitter.com/F8C5Dbmx82
It will be breezy with fresh and gusty westerly winds throughout the afternoon. It will be cool with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.
