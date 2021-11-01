Donegal beauty clinic celebrates Business All-Star award

The team at Grainne Edwards Beauty and Skin Clinic with their award - Picture: Brian McDaid
Grainne Edwards and her team at Grainne Edwards Beauty and Skin Clinic, Courtyard Way Letterkenny are delighted to have been awarded with the coveted Business All Star 2021 Accreditation.
The accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for businesses based on rigorous selection criteria - performance, trust and customer centricity.
Pictured left to right with their award are Chloe Carson, Shauna Smith, Grainne Edwards, Danica Crossan and Ciara O’Donnell. Photo Brian McDaid.
