Donegal Skipper on trawler in Brexit fishing row

Patrick John Ward
The skipper on a British trawler which is at the centre of a political controversy in the French harbour of Le Harve is understood to be Patrick John Ward from Burtonport.
The detained vessel is owned by MacDuff Shellfish. Patrick John Ward, known locally as Jondy, is the former harbour master in Burtonport. Locals say he is well respected and has vast experience at sea.
The trawler, the Cornelius Gert Jan has been delayed at the harbour in a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights.
Access to French waters for fishing is included through the awarding of licences as part of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) set out between the EU and UK following Brexit.
Earlier this week, according to the Daily Mail, French courts asked for the sum of £125,000 for the release of the British fishing trawler. It is also reported that the Scottish-registered vessel, Cornelis Gert Jan is accused of not having a valid licence to fish in French waters.
