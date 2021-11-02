Vehicles damaged at a garage on the outskirts of Letterkenny

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating a number of criminal damage incidents that occurred at a garage at Ballyboe, Lisnenan over the course of the Bank Holiday Weekend.
At some point between Saturday, October 23 at 4pm and Tuesday, October 29 at 9.30am four vehicles were damaged at the garage.
It is believed that entry was gained to one of the cars and that it was driven around the yard causing damage to other vehicles as it collided with them.
It is understood that an attempt was made to remove the steering lock off one car.
Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have any information in relation to this incident to contact them in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.
