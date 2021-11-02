Gardaí in Letterkenny investigate alleged assault

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a man which was reported to have occurred on Sunday night at around 9pm.

A man reported having been assaulted at a location across from Church Lane near the Main Street, Letterkenny.

The man reported receiving a punch to the head resulting in injuries, none of which are believed to be life threatening.

It is believed that a group of people may have been involved in a row at the location at the time.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who observed the incident to contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.

If anybody was travelling down the Main Street around that time and have dash cam, gardai are asking them to please make the footage available to them.

