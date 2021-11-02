Search

02/11/2021

Gardaí receive reports of alleged drink and injection spiking in Donegal

Michelle NicPháidín

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal gardaí are investigating a number of incidents relating to the practice commonly described as spiking which is reported to have taken place in the county. 

Sergeant Eunan Walshe said gardaí received a report where it was alleged a drink had been spiked and another report where it is alleged a person had been injected with a needle against her consent. 

Speaking on Highland Radio this morning he said: “Unfortunately it is out there. Gardaí in Donegal are investigating a couple of incidents which have been reported recently.”

He outlined one situation where it is alleged that a person had their drink spiked in the Buncrana area and a second incident where it is alleged an incident of injection spiking occurred in Letterkenny.

Injection spiking is described as an incident where a person is injected without their consent, with a needle. 

Sergeant Walshe said that drink spiking is when someone puts drugs or alcohol inside your drink without your knowing.  

“Injection spiking is where you are injected with a needle or a syringe or something like that - the drugs used are mind altering and affect how you behave,” he said. 

The Letterkenny-based sergeant said the first reason that spiking takes place is for amusement, to carry out a theft and the third reason is to carry out a physical or sexual assault on a person. 

Date rape drugs are depressants and slow down your reaction which makes you less able to resist assault and less aware of the potential theft of your property. 

He urged people who may feel unwell after a small amount of alcohol to ask someone they trust to take them to their nearest emergency department. 

“Tell medical staff that you think that your drink has been spiked. If you still have some of the drink left, keep it if possible, give it to a friend … it may be used as evidence. Give it to someone you trust until it can be given to gardaí.”

He asked people to report the matter to gardaí. He urged people who may have been the victim of rape or sexual assault to get medical attention. 

People can report sexual assault of rape through a number of different agencies which include your GP, the Rape Crisis Centre, the Domestic Violence Services and gardaí. 

It is important that forensic evidence is retained in cases and that tests are carried out should you want to progress the matter.

