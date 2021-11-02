Skipper of detained vessel in France wants to get home

The skipper on a British trawler which is at the centre of a political controversy in the French harbour of Le Harve,Patrick John Ward from Burtonport, hopes to get home soon, a councillor has said.

The detained vessel is owned by MacDuff Shellfish. Patrick John Ward, known locally as Jondy, is the former harbour master in Burtonport. The fisherman is well known and respected in the area.

The trawler, the Cornelius Gert Jan has been delayed at the harbour in a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights. Access to French waters for fishing is included through the awarding of licences as part of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) set out between the EU and UK following Brexit.

Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig told Highland Radio that the crew were working, like many, to ‘put bread on the table.’

He said: “It is an unfortunate situation, this is a clear battle and economic power batter between two imperial estates, Britain and France and unfortunately the likes of Jondy and the crew, working class people who are only trying to put bread on the table and pay mortgages have been caught in the middle of it.”

The councillor, who is a trusted family friend, has been in contact with the detained skipper. Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig said that the crew who were detained for a number of days were yesterday, Monday evening, allowed to leave the boat.

The councillor did add there are restrictions on the movement of the crew but added they are being ‘well looked after.’

The councillor said that Jondy wished to thank all of those who have sent him messages of support.

A court appearance will take place tomorrow, Wednesday.