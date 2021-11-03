Your Inish Times for all the peninsula's news and sport

Inish Times, Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Maidin mhaith.
This week's Inish Times is now available in local shops and online at: https://epaper.donegallive.ie.
Read all of the peninsula's stories that matter.
Mica redress campaigners to address EU Committee.
Inishowen-bred pedigree ram breaks mart record.
Inishowen scientist 'truly grateful' for chance to study in US.
Moville's Darragh Kelly one-to-one ahead of pro debut, and much, much more.
Keep in touch Inishowen.
Moville is one of the eight towns and villages in Donegal releasing untreated sewage because they do not have treatment plants
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.