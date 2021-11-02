Gardaí thank the public for their assistance in St Johnston investigation

FILE PHOTO
A burglary occurred at a business premises in St Johnston overnight between Sunday, October 31 and Monday, November 1.
On the morning of Monday, November 1, a car was searched by gardaí in the Carrigans area and two people were arrested. The property stolen in the burglary overnight was recovered from the car.
Gardaí would like to thank the public for any assistance given in relation to the matter and encourage everybody to always report any suspicious activity to gardaí, without delay.
Gardaí say they rely heavily on the cooperation and assistance of the public in order to do our job well.
