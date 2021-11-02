Gardaí offer advice on securing your property as darkness falls early

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are urging people to review security around their homes, and building sites, as darkness falls earlier making it easier for criminals to steal onto your residence or business.
People are urged to take a few moments and visit www.garda.ie for security advice. You will also find helpful advice at the Garda Siochana facebook page.
