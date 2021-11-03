Open Day returns on campus at IT Sligo 

IT Sligo will welcome back prospective students to an on-campus Open Day for the first time since the start of the pandemic 18 months ago, hosting an in-person event on Saturday, November 13 from 10am – 3pm.

Since the first lockdown in March 2019, IT Sligo has been holding virtual open-days online which have proved popular with students, parents and guidance counsellors alike. In keeping with this demand, IT Sligo will also hold a virtual Open Evening on Friday, November 12, from 4pm – 6pm.

For both the on-campus and online events, prospective students will need to register in advance at www.itsligo.ie/openday.

IT Sligo has seen a rise in popularity in recent years with an increase of 32% of applicants applying to the institute.

The institute is going through seismic change at present receiving permisision last week from Minister Simon Harris, TD, to become a Technological University with it's CUA partners, GMIT and Letterkenny IT in early 2022.

There are also ongoing discussions on their incorporation with St Angela's

This will make the new TU one of the largest multi-campus universities in Ireland offering more opportunities for students across the region. It is also currently expanding its campus with the development of two multi-million euro extensions that will include state-of-the-art scientific research labs and a tiered seated theatre.

The Friday open evening will be a virtual event with multiple live stream broadcasts. Visitors will get an overview of programme offerings in a purpose built virtual open day platform. Prospective students will get an opportunity to join live discussions to understand the CAO system and how to apply, discover what student supports are on offer and what it will mean to become a Technological University.

The Saturday event will be in person and on campus. Visitors will get the opportunity to explore the campus, join interactive campus tours, discover the modern campus and facilities, attend talks, demonstrations and workshops. This is a pre-booked event as their will be limited capacity to ensure public health guidelines are followed.

Marketing & Student Recruitment Manager at IT Sligo, Cleo Devaney is looking forward to welcoming back prospective students to the in-person event: “We are delighted to be able to host an on-campus event again. This is the perfect opportunity for prospective students to get a sense of college life at IT Sligo and the exciting future we can offer. We invite all prospective students to register for either event as it is a really good opportunity to get advice on the CAO process and all the options available to students, to meet our academic staff and directly ask our current students about what college life is like at the IT Sligo.”

For the On-campus event, pre-booking is required with numbers limited per time slot.