Said ‘I don’t give a f**k about guards’ and took bottle of rum from his trousers

A district court judge has warned a man with 109 previous convictions that he ‘could be running out of road’ in terms of public order offences.

Michael Callaghan, 34, of 436 Drumrooske Estate, Donegal Town was before Donegal District Court on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty through his solicitor Rory O’Brien to threatening, abusive or insulting behavior at Drumrooske West, Donegal Town on July 2, 2021. He also admitted being intoxicated to the extent of being a danger to himself or other on the same date.

Inspector David Durkin told the court that gardaí responded to a 999 call regarding an intoxicated male at the Bosco Centre, Donegal Town.

“Gardaí observed Michael Callaghan and his partner,” said Inspector Durkin. “His partner was looking for a bottle of alcohol that was down his trousers.

“Mr Callaghan got very aggravated. He said: ‘I don’t give a fuck about the guards.’

“He took the bottle of rum from his trousers and threw it against a wall.”

The court heard that the defendant had 109 previous convictions for offences including possession of drugs, public order, obstruction of a garda, and assault. He had previously been sentenced to 240 hours of community service.

Judge Alan Mitchell imposed a fine of €250 for the charge of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, with the intoxication

charge taken into consideration.

The judge told Callaghan: “I will hit you in the pocket rather than sending you down the road to Castlerea.

“But you could be running out of road in relation to the public order matters.

“And,” added the judge, “obviously you didn’t think much of the rum!”