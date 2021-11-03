Burtonport skipper can come home following court appearance in France

A Burtonport skipper at the centre of a fishing row has been given permission to leave France following a court appearance in France, earlier today, Wednesday.
Patrick ‘Jondy’ Ward from Burtonport and his crew had to restrict their movements since their vessel was seized in the French port of Le Harve over the weekend.
Mr Ward thanked everyone for messages of support. He liaised with the media through Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig.
