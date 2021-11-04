Donegal artists of all disciplines invited to apply for Arts Bursary

The Donegal County Council Artists‘ Bursary Scheme 2021 welcomes applications from individual professional artists of all disciplines for assistance towards arts projects which are on-going or proposed.

The scheme is designed to support individual artists at any stage of their career to sustain and further their practice. Bursaries of up to €1,500 each may be offered under the Scheme.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said: "The objective of the Scheme is to facilitate artists in the development or the completion of specific bodies or programmes of work.

"It will support artists to sustain and develop their practice through the research, design, creation and presentation of events, performances, exhibitions and other artistic projects. In particular, and with regard the current, unpredictable Covid-19 environment, the scheme aims to support artists who may be thinking about new ways of working and of reaching the public with their work. It is designed to assist artists to stabilize their existing activity while looking to the future."

The Scheme is funded by Donegal County Council and The Arts Council.

Copies of the Scheme Guidelines, in English and in Irish, are available at http://donegalcoco.ie/culture/arts%20office/artistbursaryscheme

The Closing Date for receipt of Completed Application Forms by email to artistsbursaries@donegalcoco.ie is close of business (4.30pm) on Friday, November 19, 2021.

----

Cuireann Comhairle Contae Dhún na nGall fáilte roimh iarrataisí chuig a Scéim Sparánachtaí d'Ealaíontóirí, ó ealaíontóirí de ghach cineál cleachtas, atá i mbun toghraí éagsúla i láthair na huaire, nó atá pleananna acu tabhairt faoi toghra ar leith amach anseo. Beidh luach suas go €1500 a gceann ar na sparánachtaí seo.

Tá sé mar phríomhaidhm na Scéime ná tacú le ealaíontóirí proifisiúnta uilig, a gcuid cleachtas ealaíona a choinniú agus a chur chun cinn.

Tá an scéim ann chun cabhair a thabhairt d'ealaíontóirí, toghraí nó cláracha oibre a fhorbairt nó a chríochnú. Tacóidh sí le ealaíontóirí a gcleachtais a choinneáil agus a fhorbairt trí imeachtaí, taispeántaisí agus tionscnaimh ealaíona eile a thaighdiú, a dhearadh agus a chruthú.

I gcomhthéacs na bacannaí éagsúla a bhaineann l'éigeandáil an vírus Chorónach 19 ach go háirithe, ba mhian leis an Scéim tacú le ealaíontóirí a gcleachtas a choinneál beo le linn an dtréimhse thar a bheith neamhcoitianta seo, agus ag an am céanna pleanáil le haghaidh an todhcaí.

Tá an Scéim seo maoinithe ag Comhairle Contae Dhún na nGall agus ag An gComhairle Ealaíon.