Search

04/11/2021

Donegal artists of all disciplines invited to apply for Arts Bursary

The fund will assist artists with proposed or ongoing projects

Arts PIXABAY

Artists from across Donegal invited to apply for bursary

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Donegal County Council Artists‘ Bursary Scheme 2021 welcomes applications from individual professional artists of all disciplines for assistance towards arts projects which are on-going or proposed.

The scheme is designed to support individual artists at any stage of their career to sustain and further their practice. Bursaries of up to €1,500 each may be offered under the Scheme.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said: "The objective of the Scheme is to facilitate artists in the development or the completion of specific bodies or programmes of work.

"It will support artists to sustain and develop their practice through the research, design, creation and presentation of events, performances, exhibitions and other artistic projects. In particular, and with regard the current, unpredictable Covid-19 environment, the scheme aims to support artists who may be thinking about new ways of working and of reaching the public with their work. It is designed to assist artists to stabilize their existing activity while looking to the future."

The Scheme is funded by Donegal County Council and The Arts Council.

Copies of the Scheme Guidelines, in English and in Irish, are available at http://donegalcoco.ie/culture/arts%20office/artistbursaryscheme

The Closing Date for receipt of Completed Application Forms by email to artistsbursaries@donegalcoco.ie is close of business (4.30pm) on Friday, November 19, 2021.  

----

Cuireann Comhairle Contae Dhún na nGall fáilte roimh iarrataisí chuig a Scéim Sparánachtaí d'Ealaíontóirí, ó ealaíontóirí de ghach cineál cleachtas, atá i mbun toghraí éagsúla i láthair na huaire, nó atá pleananna acu tabhairt faoi toghra ar leith amach anseo. Beidh luach suas go €1500 a gceann ar na sparánachtaí seo.  

Tá sé mar phríomhaidhm na Scéime ná tacú le ealaíontóirí proifisiúnta uilig, a gcuid cleachtas ealaíona a choinniú agus a chur chun cinn.

Tá an scéim ann chun cabhair a thabhairt d'ealaíontóirí, toghraí nó cláracha oibre a fhorbairt nó a chríochnú. Tacóidh sí le ealaíontóirí a gcleachtais a choinneáil agus a fhorbairt trí imeachtaí, taispeántaisí agus tionscnaimh ealaíona eile a thaighdiú, a dhearadh agus a chruthú. 

I gcomhthéacs na bacannaí éagsúla a bhaineann l'éigeandáil an vírus Chorónach 19 ach go háirithe, ba mhian leis an Scéim tacú  le ealaíontóirí a gcleachtas a choinneál beo le linn an dtréimhse thar a bheith neamhcoitianta seo, agus ag an am céanna pleanáil le haghaidh an todhcaí. 

Tá an Scéim seo maoinithe ag Comhairle Contae Dhún na nGall agus ag An gComhairle Ealaíon.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media