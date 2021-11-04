Dunfanaghy man to take part in world tapas competition this weekend

Joseph McFadden
Joseph McFadden from Dunfanaghy has been selected to represent the USA in the World Tapas Competition in Valladolid, Spain.
The competition takes place in Spain, this weekend, from November 6 until November 14.
Joseph is from the Main Street in Dunfanaghy and is the Executive Chef at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando in the sunset state of Florida. Joseph has been working in the Resort for 8 years.
He is the son of Danny and Liz McFadden from the Willows B&B in Dunfanaghy and visited the area last weekend before heading back to work in Florida.
Congratulations, @ChefJosephOrl of Margaritaville Resort Orlando, for being selected to represent the USA in the World Tapas Competition in Valladolid, Spain. We'll be cheering you on from afar! @CNPinchosVLL #greatnessrequiresrisk #davidsonhospitality pic.twitter.com/1cQutXCga9— Davidson Hospitality Group (@DavidsonHospGrp) November 1, 2021
