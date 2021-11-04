Search

Funding approved for two new classrooms for Donegal primary school

Great news for all the families in the area, says councillor

Funding has been granted for two new classrooms

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Funding for two new classrooms has been allocated to Scoil an Linbh  Íosa, Killymard, Donegal Town.

Among those to welcome the news was Cllr Micheál Naughton (FF) who said: "I’m delighted to announce the funding of two new classrooms for Scoil An Linbh Losa Killymard.

"This is great news for the management, Principal Anne Reid, staff, students and all the families in the area.

"I would like to thank Minister Norma Foley, and Minister Charlie Mc Conalogue for all their help on getting this over the line."

Serving the parish of Killymard, Scoil an Linbh Íosa is a co-educational school under the patronage of the Catholic Bishop of Raphoe.

It opened in January 1988 as a replacement for the previous parish primary school, Ballydevitt NS.

There are currently 237 pupils enrolled from Junior Infants to Sixth Class, with nine mainstream teachers, three special educational needs teachers and an administrative Principal, as well as special needs assistants, a secretary and caretaker. 

