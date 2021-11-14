Great work being carried out in Ballyshannon as part of the historic towns initiative

A Ballyshannon house which dates back to the early 1800’s and was once home to the former MP Edward Kelly is undergoing work at present.

The historic home once had an enterprising brewery close behind it which belonged to a relation of Mr Kelly, Peter Kelly, in the 1800’s. During that era beer, whiskey and salmon was amongst many goods being exported from the busy and bustling Erneside town.

Condon's House

Councillor Barry Sweeny welcomes the historical work that is being undertaken in the town and describes the former Kelly home as being a very fine home, in its time.

“The house itself is lovely. It is known more now as Condon’s house because Doctor Condon lived there. There would have been very fine craftsmanship throughout including the plasterwork and fireplaces for example. There was electricity in the house - you can see some old metal conduits and cables which are sunk into the wall,” he said.

The Ballyshannon-based politician said that the home was close to where hydro-electricity was first produced in the town in the old Myles’ buildings at Assaroe Falls.

“I think in the late 1920s and 1930s, Ballyshannon was one of the first towns to have electricity in the area and it would have been just the fine houses that got the electricity in,” he said.

Some of the street lighting was also changed from gas to electricity. A line was also run out to Bundoran to supply the seaside town with electricity.

Mr Sweeny said that the house also had lovely joinery around the doorways and the entrance hallway has a lovely dark limestone floor: “As you enter there is a very tall window in front of you and there would have been a big winding staircase going to the upper floors.”

As part of the Heritage Council/ Donegal County Council led “Historic Towns Initiative” a new roof will be put on the property. The windows are being repaired as most of the frames are gone. Traditional old sash windows will be re-instated and the rainwater goods repaired to make the building weatherproof and save it from dereliction. It is hoped that the cast and wrought iron railing at the front will be repaired.

“The inside is not included for now. They have to clear it. It will and it must be made safe on the inside for work reasons. Hopefully it will attract further investment whether private or otherwise and that the building would be eventually brought back into use. It is a fantastic structure and it would be amazing to see it eventually restored to its former glory. There may be a few options as to how this could happen and it would be a dream to see it in public use for the community. It would be a lovely museum or library or creative hub or working space,” he said.

Adding that the house is in private ownership and the Heritage Council grant is a one-off grant for the purpose of conservation of a structure with heritage value, the idea of the project is to have a major impact on the streetscape along The Mall.

Historic Towns Initiative

The project is all part of the “Historic Towns Initiative”, a Heritage Council scheme which has been successful in Ramelton and Letterkenny in previous years. It is administered and co-financed by Donegal County Council who are working with the Ballyshannon Regeneration Group and property owners themselves provide a percentage of the project cost.

“We are delighted to be successful in our application earlier this year and we got €200,000 from the Heritage Council and that was actually topped up by another €37,000 by the Heritage Council. Donegal County Council contributed €85,000 plus the expertise from our Heritage officer Joe Gallagher, and conservation Officer Collette Beattie working with Conservation Architect Duncan Mc Laren from Dedalus Architecture. There was further funding from Creative Ireland - to do the hand painted signage, a mural and some creative art work and that is going to be part of the whole project as well. All in all, it is around €450,000 worth of a project, probably nearly half a million for these properties - there are twelve properties involved” he said.

Twelve properties are having work done as part of the project with eleven of these properties situated on the Mall and one of the houses, Manor House, is located on the main street.

Impact on streetscape

Cllr Sweeny said the project will have an impact on the historical streetscape. The works are being carried out on properties that are located in close proximity to one another with Condon’s House being the one which is located furthest away.

Other homes are having their windows restored and repaired with old sash windows being fitted. Another property will have guttering removed and the old cast iron guttering fitted: William Allingham’s house is also part of the project with restoration work being carried out on the windows of the property. McIntryre’s pub had essential repairs carried out on it as a rotten beam in the front had to be taken out. The gable also had to be rebuilt as did the chimney stack.

“There are good old stories in relation to the Erne cycle shop which has been boarded up for some time. People have memories of buying their first bike in there from the Davis family They used to do puncture repairs and small engine repairs there. It is very much an old-style traditional shop. It is going to get a bit of work done,” he said.

Displays

Creative Ireland are going to fund a creative display in that shop window along with two other shops. The project is out for tender at present.

“There are three shops that are getting their displays done, an old bike shop, an old bakery shop and a solicitor’s office so it will be interesting to see what will be done with those,” he said.

A large mural is going to be painted on one of the gable ends in the Mall. The building which was once “Whites supermarket” which was owned by the late Jim White and often referred to as Donegal’s first supermarket will be repaired.

The gable end will be repaired, painted and repairs will be done to the shop front.

The three storey house on the main street which is part of the project used to be owned by the well-known Lipsett family.