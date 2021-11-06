Strong winds forecast for the county today

Today will be windy with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. A band of rain will move southeastwards across Ulster this morning. However, this band of rain is forecast to clear during the early afternoon and to be followed by hazy sunny spells and isolated showers.
️ Windy today with gales on western & northern coasts.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 6, 2021
️ Mostly cloudy this morning with patchy light rain & drizzle.
☔️ More persistent rain will develop in the W & NW later this morning & will move southeastwards over the country.
️ Highs of 11 to 14°C. pic.twitter.com/TPfxdn4G9v
Tonight will be mainly cloudy and dry, with just a chance of an isolated light shower. It will be breezy with fresh and gusty westerly winds and minimum temperatures will range between 5 and 9 degrees.
