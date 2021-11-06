Covid-19 booster vaccinations available to those aged over 60 is now underway

Covid-19 booster vaccines are being offered to over-60s as the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it would "make sense" to extend the booster vaccination programme to the wider population or "any adult who is more than six months after their second dose".

He said the "absolute focus now" is getting people over 60 vaccinated against Covid through their GP, pharmacies and vaccination centres, while consideration is being given to rolling it out to people under 60 with a medical condition.

Meanwhile, the HSE has confirmed to RTÉ that it will be in contact with people aged 60, and over, to arrange an appointment to attend a HSE vaccination centre for the booster vaccine.

You cannot get a booster vaccine dose at a walk-in clinic.

The HSE said it is also safe to get a Covid-19 vaccine at the same time as the flu vaccine or other vaccines.

GPs meanwhile will continue to offer booster appointments to those aged over 70.