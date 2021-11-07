Mainly dry with sunny spells today - Met Éireann

It will be mainly dry today with sunny spells. There will some scattered showers in north Ulster in the morning. It will also be quite windy in north Ulster with fresh, gusty northwest winds. These will gradually ease through the day.
Today will be a bright, fresh and mainly dry day with sunny spells⛅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 7, 2021
Scattered showers near the north coast will die out. Cloud will thicken in the southwest & west this afternoon with some patchy rain possible by evening☁️ Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees️ pic.twitter.com/JLbUbNNz8z
Tonight
Early tonight will be cold and dry with clear spells and with temperatures dropping to 2 or 3 degrees. Cloud will increase from the west overnight with outbreaks of rain or drizzle.
