World day of remembrance for road traffic victims Mass to be held in Ballyshannon

A Mass will be held in St Patrick's Ballyshannon on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.
The Mass will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
Please join us Sunday, November 21 4:45pm to commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. #WDoR2021 If you lost a loved one to senseless #RoadViolence, they are not forgotten and you are not alone. #VisionZeroTO #BikeTO #WalkTO https://t.co/BqVR2yhrQe pic.twitter.com/2qbhAgl8t6— FFSS (@FFSafeStreets) November 2, 2021
Those who died in tragic circumstances in road related incidents will also be remembered at Saturday night Mass at 6.15pm.
A candle will be lit for those who lost their lives on the roads. People are also invited to take a photograph if they so wish.
If you would like to have a candle lit for a relative or friend, please give their name to parish office 071 98 51295.
A special blessing of emergency services will also take place over the course of the weekend.
There will be a blessing of cars after all Masses on November 20 and 21.
