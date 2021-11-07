Search

07/11/2021

Road closed following fatal road traffic collision at Belleek

Road closed following fatal road traffic collision at Belleek

Michelle NicPhaidin

news@donegallive.ie

The PSNI are seeking information following a fatal road traffic collision which occurred near Belleek, County Fermanagh yesterday, Saturday, November 6.

The Boa Island Road in Belleek remains closed in both directions this morning.

A woman died as a result of a two-vehicle collision which occurred shortly before 4pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage which was captured in the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1070 06/11/21.

