08/11/2021

Progressive Donegal secondary school has plans for major expansion

Planning application being submitted to Donegal Co Council

File photo: Construction plans

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Plans to build a long awaited extension to a progressive Donegal secondary school are set to move forward considerably this month with the submission of a planning application for the project.

For several years Rosses Community School in Dungloe has been developing plans for a significant extension.

Now the plans are being submitted to Donegal Co. Council.

The proposed development will consist of the “demolition and modification” to the existing school building on Chapel Road, Dungloe.

A new single storey extension to the south of the school is planned as a Special Education Needs (SEN) facility.

In addition, it is also planned to construct a new two-storey extension on the west side of the school for additional classrooms.

The plans also include the relocation of a vehicular exit from the Link Road to Chapel Road, and redesigned car parking and drop off arrangements.

Rosses Community School was founded in 1973 with the amalgamation of the High School in Dungloe and the Vocational School in Loughanure. 

It has expanded over the years and has a strategic plan for 2020-2024.

