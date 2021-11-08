Pringle welcomes news of respite services returning to Mountcharles and Dungloe

Independent TD, Thomas Pringle, has welcomed news that respite services are to return to Seaview House in Mountcharles, and has reiterated calls for it to be a seven-day service.

He welcomed confirmation that current reburbishment at Dungloe Community Hospital is to result in long-term and short-term beds this year.

Deputy Pringle said: “The HSE has confirmed to me that they have entered into a service agreement with Rehab Group to provide respite services to children and adults with an intellectual disability at Seaview House in Mountcharles.”

In its response to Deputy Pringle, the HSE said it funds the group to provide respite at Seaview five days per week, but has included a funding submission to extend the service to seven days a week in the HSE estimates process.

Deputy Pringle said has also received confirmation from the HSE that Dungloe Community Hospital is undergoing a refurbishment that will result in a return of respite care.

In response to a representation Deputy Pringle made on behalf of a constituent, the HSE reported that is envisioned that the refurbishment will be completed by early December of this year, resulting in a full capacity of 34 beds – 17 long-term and 17 short-term.

Deputy Pringle said: “Respite care is a vital service for individuals and families across Donegal and across the country. I will continue to press the Government to ensure these services are available to families as soon as possible, and on a seven-day basis.”