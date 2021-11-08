Search

08/11/2021

RnaG Donegal team celebrates radio award

RnaG Donegal team celebrates radio award

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta's Donegal magazine show Barrscéalta had reason to celebrate recently when they were named Radio Series of the Year at the Gradaim Chumarsáide an Oireachtais media awards, the annual awards for Irish-language media in Ireland. 

The awards were presented by Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, at an event in Farmleigh in Dublin, and the Barrscéalta award was accepted by RnaG journalist Áine Ní Bhreisleáin on behalf of the programme team, who were unable to travel to the ceremony.   

Barrscéalta is the flagship weekday magazine programme on RTÉ RnaG, presented by Michelle Nic Grianna and produced by Dónall Mac Ruairí, with support from programme administrator Pádraig Ó Braonáin and the rest of the RnaG Donegal team.  The programme covers a wide range of topics, from the news stories most relevant to the northwest, personal interviews, live music, events, and the weekly laugh from Mary Aggie on Fridays.

Last week, with the start of the Movember campaign, the programme had a special focus on men’s health and spoke to two Donegal men about health difficulties they had experience of.   They spoke to Pól Joe Johnny Mac Pháidín from An Bun Beag about his experience of prostate cancer on Wednesday and on Thursday, they had an interview with Fr Donnchadh Ó Baoill who spoke about his struggles with depression.   You can listen back to both interviews on the station website at rte.ie/rnag. 

Barrscéalta is broadcast at 11 am Monday to Friday on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, and the programme is podcast and available on all the usual platforms.   

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media