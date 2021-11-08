RnaG Donegal team celebrates radio award

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta's Donegal magazine show Barrscéalta had reason to celebrate recently when they were named Radio Series of the Year at the Gradaim Chumarsáide an Oireachtais media awards, the annual awards for Irish-language media in Ireland.

The awards were presented by Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, at an event in Farmleigh in Dublin, and the Barrscéalta award was accepted by RnaG journalist Áine Ní Bhreisleáin on behalf of the programme team, who were unable to travel to the ceremony.

Barrscéalta is the flagship weekday magazine programme on RTÉ RnaG, presented by Michelle Nic Grianna and produced by Dónall Mac Ruairí, with support from programme administrator Pádraig Ó Braonáin and the rest of the RnaG Donegal team. The programme covers a wide range of topics, from the news stories most relevant to the northwest, personal interviews, live music, events, and the weekly laugh from Mary Aggie on Fridays.

Last week, with the start of the Movember campaign, the programme had a special focus on men’s health and spoke to two Donegal men about health difficulties they had experience of. They spoke to Pól Joe Johnny Mac Pháidín from An Bun Beag about his experience of prostate cancer on Wednesday and on Thursday, they had an interview with Fr Donnchadh Ó Baoill who spoke about his struggles with depression. You can listen back to both interviews on the station website at rte.ie/rnag.

Tá mí fheasachta Sláinte na bhFear 'Movember' faoi lán tseoil. Éist anseo le hagallamh cumhachtach ón Athair Donnchadha Ó Baoill faoin dúlagar agus faoina thuras pearsanta féin ag troid in éadan an dúlagair. #Movember2021 https://t.co/XqBOVZSwQn — Barrscéalta @RTÉ RnaG (@Barrscealta1) November 5, 2021

Barrscéalta is broadcast at 11 am Monday to Friday on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, and the programme is podcast and available on all the usual platforms.