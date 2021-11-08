Doctor McCauley urges caution in relation to festive office parties

The chairperson of the Irish Medical Organisation’s (IMO) GP Committee has voiced concern in relation to Christmas parties that are not held in controlled environments.

He said that while it might be best not to have a Christmas party at present due to the high levels of Covid-19 across the community he advised those who are going ahead with the festivities to hold such activities within controlled environments with all restrictions and measures being adhered to.

Speaking on highland radio, Stranorlar Doctor Denis McCauley said: "I would probably say it is better not but if you are going to have an unofficial Christmas party don't and if you are determined to have a party, of some form, have it in a controlled environment where all the Covid measures are there."

Meanwhile, the President of the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine has also said that Covid patients are taking up a lot of acute bed and critical ICU capacity in hospitals.

Coronavirus Ireland: Leo Varadkar says work from home where possible as Covid-19 numbers continue to soar https://t.co/jbuToFTVvr — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) November 7, 2021

Dr Fergal Hickey, a consultant in emergency medicine in Sligo University Hospital, says EDs are busy and there are a large number of patients on trolleys.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne he said the situation is only going to get worse throughout the winter months and urged everyone who has yet to get the vaccine to receive it.