Three houses in a cul-de-sac burgled in one evening

FILE PHOTO
Three houses in a cul-de-sac in Glencoagh, Mountcharles were burgled on the evening of Saturday, November 6 between 5pm and 8pm.
Doors and windows were forced open during the course of the burglary. Damage was caused during the course of the forced entry and cash was taken from one of these houses.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Ballyshannon gardaí on 071 98 58530.
Brian Dowling and husband Arthur Gourounlian call on shoppers to get to your nearest Lidl Store to support charity partner Jigsaw
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.