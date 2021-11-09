Gardaí investigate a number of burglaries in Letterkenny

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary that occurred at Ard na Ri, Long Lane, Letterkenny between Sunday, November 7 and Monday, November 8.
The rear door of this residence was forced open during the course of the burglary.
A Michael kors watch, a karaoke machine, assorted jewellery, a black and white Ellesse jacket, a light red raincoat and a blue puma backpack.
Large television taken
Gardaí in Letterkenny are also investigating a burglary which took place at Solomons Manor, Letterkenny on Tuesday, November 2 between 11am and Wednesday, November 3 at 11am. A rear window forced open during the course of the burglary. The house was ransacked and a large television was taken from the house via the front door which was found to be unlocked.
Gardaí are hoping that people in the area may have noticed something untoward taking place and could assist them in their investigations.
You can contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100 or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
