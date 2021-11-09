Gardaí issue warning after spate of burglaries

Gardaí have issued a warning to home owners across the county as burglaries take place in Letterkenny, Mountcharles, Ballyshannon and Bundoran.
Doors and windows were forced open during the course of these events.
Jewellery, cash and other items were taken.
Garda Niall Maguire urged home owners to take all adequate measures in ensuring their homes are secure. The clocks have gone back and it is darker an hour earlier which makes it easier for criminals to steal onto property.
In one incident, three homes were burgled in a cul-de-sac by opportunistic thieves. On another occasion, thieves walked out a front door with a large television.
If you have any information, please call your local garda station or call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.